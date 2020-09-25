UTEP’s ‘Arts Alive’ project seeks to bring out sights and sounds during pandemic

Education

El Paso, Texas -- UTEP has launched the "Arts Alive" project which showcases the diversity of artists from all backgrounds on campus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly altered the way many of us go about our lives.

Arts Alive highlights ongoing artistic activities by UTEP students, faculty and alumni from a wide range of departments and provides a virtual connection to iconic campus locations for those who cannot physically be there.

The program produces new content every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The program will host Facebook Live events beginning the week of Oct. 12.

You can watch all past videos by clicking here.