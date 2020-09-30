NMSU moving all classes online after Thanksgiving break, no in-person fall graduation

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- All classes at New Mexico State University will move to online only after Thanksgiving and the fall commencement will not be an in-person graduation ceremony, the university's president announced in a letter to students and faculty on Wednesday.

John Flores said the moves are being made because of an expected increase of Covid-19 cases following the Thanksgiving break. He cited trends following other holidays to date during the pandemic because of travel and family gatherings that typically occur.

In addition, Flores noted that a recent NMSU survey of faculty and staff found 70% supported moving to online only, and about 60% of students also felt the same.

He indicated that university services, including student housing and dining, would continue to operate while classes are conducted solely online.

Flores said students would return to the NMSU campus for in-person courses for the spring semester.