Canutillo High educator wins Texas Teacher of the Year award

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Anthony Lopez-Waste, a Canutillo High School history teacher, has been named the 2021 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Lopez-Waste was named Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators during their virtual convention. The award is the state's highest honor for middle and high school teachers.

"As a history teacher, I have the opportunity to open the eyes of my students to a world that most of them have never seen. My message to the kids each year is to dream big. Get out and see just how wonderful our world truly is," said Lopez-Waste, who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years prior to becoming a teacher.

Lopez-Waste was previously named as one of 40 Regional Teachers of the Year and was he was selected for the state honor from among three finalists.

"You just know you have something special in Mr. Lopez," Canutillo ISD Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said. "We are so proud to call him our own."