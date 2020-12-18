Las Cruces Public School superintendent reflects on full remote semester

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The first full remote semester for Las Cruces Public School students and staff is officially in the books.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought many challenges for the district, Superintendent Karen Trujillo said. But if she had to give the district a letter grade for their performance it would be a B+.

“I know some people wouldn't necessarily agree, because they want to be back in school, and so do we," she said. "But given the situation that we're in and the constraints that we have to work under, I think we're doing a very, very good job."

Moving everything to technology was the first hurdle Trujillo said, but now about it's keeping students engaged in the classroom.

According to a state report, four in five New Mexico public school students were failing at least one class. Not as many students were failing in LCPS, Trujillo said, but at least 50 percent of middle school and high school students were.

"We found that the number of students that might have one F or more is still about the same. However, those students that have four or five failing grades, now it's one or two."

Remote learning lead to students being unaccounted for - almost 12,000 throughout the state. Trujillo said the district narrowed down about 120 students that went “missing."

The district is working with state partners like the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department to help get these students back in the classroom.

“So, really trying to continue to search them out. but it's very likely that a lot of these students have just simply moved out of the area."

With the legislative session coming up, Trujillo is asking the state to ignore attendance numbers this semester and apply last years attendance figures in order receive an adequate amount of state funding.

"But really, our advocacy is at the legislature to look at a hold harmless funding, or at least provide districts with what's needed."

Trujillo said she wants students and staff to rest and reenergize to start off fresh in 2021.

Students report back in January 7 and will continue remotely.