Las Cruces Public Schools data shows students failing at ‘alarming’ rates

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - With school fully online, Las Cruces middle and high school students are failing classes at much higher rates than the previous year, according to data shared with ABC-7 by Las Cruces Public Schools.

“Of course it’s alarming to us," said district spokeswoman Kelly Jameson. "This isn’t what we had anticipated."

According to district data, more than 47 percent of high school students have at least one failing grade, compared with 26 percent last year.

At the middle school level, 57 percent of students have at least one failing grade, compared with 20 percent last year.

“That’s unacceptable to this district," Jameson said. "We know that our students can do better."

Before the pandemic, nearly 1 in 5 LCPS students did not have access to the technology they needed for school, including internet and computers. When schools went fully remote in March, the district scrambled to get students WiFi access and laptops.

"We knew there would be some lag in getting kids on board with remote learning, but we have given them every tool possible for success," Jameson said. "We have handed out devices. We have connected them on the internet. It’s just trying to address that gap in remote learning that isn’t keeping students engaged.”

In September, the LCPS Board of Education voted unanimously to keep students online until the end of the semester, at least.

"I know that sending back to the classroom is what our students need, but I also know that we are not in control of the virus," said board member Maria Flores in September, who represents district three.

“Online school is not working," said LCPS parent Diantha Talbot during the September meeting. "Ask the students, ask the good teachers, ask the parents. It is not working. The kids need to go back to school. Other states are doing it and they are fine. Why does New Mexico have to be last in everything?"