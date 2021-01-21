Anthony ISD leader says school nurse has ‘become the most important person during this pandemic’

Education

Anthony, Texas (KVIA) -- As school campuses reopen to more students in the Borderland, some staff members have been thrust into roles that put themselves at greater risk. It's especially true for school nurses.

At the Anthony Independent School District, students have been back in classrooms for months. District leaders credit school nurse Marlene White for being one of the reasons they are able to stay open.

"My whole life since July the 8th, when we came back, has been Covid-centered," White said.

During the pandemic, White's role has become more critical. She leads the district's testing and contact tracing program.

"In my opinion, they have become the most important person during this pandemic," said Anthony ISD Superintendent Oscar Troncoso. "More important than me, really."

Troncoso said White has tested hundreds of people, not only students and staff.

"I tested community members, family members, police department," she said. "I was kind of 'it' for our community. I volunteered to do that just because I knew that we don't have as many resources up here."

"She said, 'Because we're kind of in a little, rural area, I'm going to volunteer," Troncoso said.

"I knew I would be at risk, but I was taking precautions," White said. "I was exposed to quite a few people that were positive, but because I didn't breach the PPE and the protective protocol, I've been fine."

Testing is only part of the job. White has to log data for each test conducted. The district has since hired an additional staff member to assist with this data entry and contact tracing.

Stopping outbreaks requires more than just a test.

"We're helping with talking to the kids, observing, reminding how to wear a mask and why," White said. "I think the 'why', if you explain the why, I think they're more willing to cooperate."

The 'why' is often to protect those at home.

"We have a lot of kid that live with grandparents and those of course are the most vulnerable," she said.