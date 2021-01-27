El Paso teachers union wants Dr. Ocaranza removed as City/County Health Authority

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso American Federation of Teachers said it has sent a letter to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Oscar Leeser requesting that they remove and replace Dr. Hector Ocaranza as El Paso City/County Health Authority.

The teachers union, in a social media post where its president disclosed the demand letter, said Ocaranza lost the respect of local educators by recently insisting that they should return to school classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group questioned Ocaranza's qualifications for the job given that he is not an infectious disease specialist - and also questioned the realiability of some of the Covid-19 data that the doctor has shared and utilized to guide his decision-making.

“Just as it is time for a much-needed change in public health leadership at the national level in the battle against Covid-19, so too is it in El Paso,” the union leader wrote. “We need the right experience and background, which Dr. Ocaranza, a pediatrician, does not possess. The Covid-19 data does not portray a record of success or transparency on Dr. Ocaranza’s part, nor does it create trust and confidence in him.”

The city and the mayor's office have not commented on the demand; Samaniego told ABC-7 on Wednesday that he was looking into the union's objections.

Below is a look at the complete statement the teachers union posted to social media outlining their objections to Ocaranza's actions.