Ahead of LCPS board vote on whether to reopen schools, a 4th educator dies from Covid-19

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Ahead of a school board vote on whether to reopen classrooms, Las Cruces Public Schools has lost yet another educator.

"It is a loss for every single one of us," Superintendent Karen Trujillo told ABC-7 on Monday.

Sonoma Elementary School educational assistant Jose Reyes, 59, died of Covid-19 on Jan. 27, according to the district. He also coached softball at Las Cruces High School.

Reyes became the fourth educator to die of Covid-19, a district spokeswoman confirmed.

"When we do return back to school and into the buildings, there are going to be familiar faces that are not there," Trujillo said.

The district's board is set to vote Tuesday evening on whether students can return in a hybrid model.

"We know that we're going back to school at some point," Trujillo said. "The timeline when that happens is yet to be determined."

