YISD unveils their STAAR testing protocol to align with Texas rules

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Public school students in Texas will be required to take the STAAR test in person at the direction of the Texas Education Agency.

Texas school districts will be allowed to fill out waivers to allow students to take the exam in a social distant manner in different venues, including hotels and recreation centers. The Ysleta School District tells ABC-7 they will be administering the test using their own facilities.

"We'll fit we'll make sure to provide the testing here at our site. We have beautiful sites, beautiful spacious schools that will provide the opportunity for students to test here either at their school or at some Ysleta site, but we will provide the test in our own boundaries," Brenda Chacon-Robles, the chief academic officer for YISD said.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the district will have to provide the test in waves to its thousands of students. YISD tells ABC-7 the TEA has granted the district with a waiver allowing the test to be administered over a period of five weeks.

YISD officials said cheating or sharing answers with other students scheduled to take the test at a later date won't be a concern.

"The online platform, as far as the test questions and that's provided that on the TEA side, is where the security will come in. We'll administer it so student A, B, or C might not necessarily have the same question at the same time," Chacon-Robles said.

YISD tells ABC-7 that the test will be administered in the spring, sometime in April. Parents concerned about their child's success in the STAAR test are asked by the district to contact their student's teacher for extra tutoring services ahead of the exam.