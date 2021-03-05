Skip to Content
Computer network outage impacts UTEP campus

The campus of the University of Texas El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas -- A computer network outage was causing issues on the University of Texas El Paso campus Friday, officials said.

What was described as a "campus-wide network" problem had shut down access to email and other computer systems on campus, the university tweeted.

The outage also resulted in the closure of UTEP's Covid-19 walk-up testing sites, officials indicated.

A cause for the outage was not indicated and the university said its Internet Technology (IT) department was working to resolve the issues - although no estimated time for a fix was immediately provided.

