EPISD working with with UMC to vaccinate all school employees

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Independent School District announced Monday it was undertaking an effort with University Medical Center to vaccinate all school district employees.

EPISD officials said all its workers would have streamlined access to an internal portal to register to be vaccinated through the hospital.

“As one of the largest employers in El Paso County, vaccinating EPISD employees is a big step in community health,” said Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield. “We are grateful to UMC for their support in the effort to get our employees vaccinated.”

Sheffield noted that vaccinations are not mandatory, but under this partnership would be available to any EPISD employee who wants it.

The move comes after President Biden directed states to place school employees on the top priority list for vaccines.