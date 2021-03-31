EPISD offers night school for students falling behind with remote learning

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso School District has seen a severe increase in the failing rate for students due to remote learning - and in order to help kids move on to the next grade, some high schools are offering night school to give kids a chance to catch up.

Melissa Martinez, a spokeswoman for EPISD, says online learning has made school harder for certain students. Instead of having kids go to summer school, the district wants to give students the opportunity now to get their class credit.

“So this is a way to address that now and allow students the opportunity to improve their grades now, to recover that credit that they are in jeopardy of losing prior to the end of the school year,” Martinez explained.

Schools are paying tutors and teachers overtime pay to work with students one-on-one. The schools are recommending students that are failing at least one course come in for extra work. It is totally voluntary and students do not have to participate.

“The remote environment is not working for them for whatever reason," Martinez said. "So this is an opportunity to come to class and have that one-on-one interaction with a teacher, with a tutor.”