Canutillo ISD has plan to provide internet access to students in rural areas

Canutillo, Texas -- Having access to internet has been so crucial for students to continue their education during the pandemic. However, those who live in rural areas don't have the same access.

Oscar Rico, director of technology at Canutillo Independent School District, says the district hopes to give students in the Canutillo, Vinton, and Westway areas access to the internet.

The district plans on putting antennas with routers at the Canutillo warehouse along with 80 county light poles to broadcast the internet signal. This will allow students the ability to complete their assignments.

"In this current environment that we are at, if you do not have a computer and access to internet services, you're being blocked from having educational services," Rico said.

The entire project is estimated to cost $1.5 million and is said to be supported by the El Paso County Commissioners.