EPCC theater student accepted to American Academy of Dramatic Arts

Education

El Paso, Texas -- A student at El Paso Community College has just been accepted into prestigious drama and arts academy in Los Angeles. Elijah Monroy will be pursuing his acting career at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where famous alumni include celebrities Anne Hathaway, Danny Devito, and Robert Redford among others.

Monroy told ABC-7, "It's a great honor, you know. To go where all these top celebrities and actors attended. They grew and became some of the best actors in the world. This is a really great honor and big step for me to be pursuing my career for what I really want to do."

Monroy initially didn't plan on pursuing a career in acting, but with some guidance from his counselor at EPCC, he decided to give theater arts a chance.

"I decided to take intro into Drama as my fine arts credit and then after that I fell in love with drama," said Monroy.

He's thankful for his acting teacher, counselor and all of the staff and faculty at EPCC that have helped him get to where he is today.

"I want to be that one guy, you know. Like, that's Elijah Monroy he was in that one Marvel movie or something," Monroy said jokingly.