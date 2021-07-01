Gas leak prompts evacuation at west El Paso middle school

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A gas leak near a west side middle school Thursday prompted the El Paso Independent School District to evacuate summer school students by bus to a nearby high school.

The evacuations happened at Morehead Middle School at 5625 Confetti Drive, which is off of N. Mesa Street near S. Mesa Hills Drive.

EPISD said in an online statement posted around 10:15 a.m. that "all students have been transported to Coronado (High School) and are safe."

The district said summer-school classes for the Moorehead students would continue at Coronado, lunch would still be served and release time for the day would be at noon.

Officials provided the following dismissal information for parents:

Parents who pick up their children are asked to do so at Coronado.

Students who ride the bus to school will be transported from Coronado to their bus stops.

Students who walk home will be bused back to Morehead at the end of the day.

Any parent who wishes to sign out their child from school may do so at Coronado.

Texas Gas didn't immediately reply to an ABC-7 request for further information about the gas leak impacting the area where Morehead Middle School is located.