Las Cruces Public Schools selects Pamela Cort as new board member

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After a school board member resigned last month citing "gross displays of harassment," New Mexico's second largest school district has selected a longtime teacher to replace her.

Pamela Cort will hold office for the remainder of Terrie Dallman's term, which ends this year in 2021. The election for district two will be held on November 2nd. The new term begins on Jan. 1, 2022.

Known to her Las Cruces High french students as "Madame Cort," she served as Teacher of the Year in 2013. She retired in 2019.

"I'm overwhelmed," Cort said. "I really am looking forward to this opportunity.

Cort will hold office until Jan 1, 2022. Elections will be held for the District 2 position on Nov. 2, 2021.

The board members ranked their candidates from one to five, with an LCPS official tallying up the votes to see which candidate was ranked most highly.

Applicants: