Covid infection reported at Clint High School

CLINT, Texas -- The Clint Independent School District has reported a case of Covid-19 at Clint High School.

The district would not disclose whether the infected person was a student or staff member.

People who were in close contact with the infected individual received notification, and the district said operations would continue as usual at the high school.

Officials reminded students and staff to self-screen for the virus before heading to school, and not to attend if they show signs of any symptoms.