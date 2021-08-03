NMSU to require Covid-19 vaccinations for employees

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State University will require faculty and other workers to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 by Sept. 30, or they will have to undergo weekly testing.

The mandate was announced Tuesday by university officials, who said in a statement that they were still discussing vaccination and testing requirements for students.

Vice Chancellor Ruth Johnston said the new vaccine requirement for employees was necessary to protect the health and safety of the campus community.

Tuesday's decision marked a change from the university's previous policy, which strongly encouraged - but didn't mandate - vaccinations.

The announcement also comes on the heels of NMSU mandating the wearing of face masks indoors on all its campuses by everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.