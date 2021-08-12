Gadsden ISD one of two Borderland public school districts enforcing masks for students

Education

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The Gadsden Independent School District has more than 12,000 students enrolled in it's schools this fall semester and of those, all elementary school students must wear a mask.

The district is enforcing masks for students and staff in doors and in school buses, per New Mexico state guidelines.

The same goes for middle and high school students and staff unless they show proof of vaccination.

"We have multiple layers of protections," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey.

GISD school have isolation rooms where students will be placed if they show symptoms of Covid-19. If they test positive, then the nursing department begins contact tracing.

“Then they follow through to contact anyone that might have been exposed," Dempsey said. "Sometimes (that) means a small group of individuals are quarantined, sometimes a classroom, sometimes a bus. Rarely ever did it mean an entire school was quarantine.”

On top of safety, GISD is also focusing on keeping students engaged in the classroom. More than 300 students are participating in the district's virtual learning program. Dempsey said the district separated in-person staff from virtual learning staff.

"That way, our teachers are only focused on the students in front of them. I'm proud of our teachers for the work they did. They did a fabulous job in a tough situation. But it was a real challenge. And I really, I can't expect the kind of quality I'm looking for if I asked him to do both.”

Social and emotional support is also a key priority. Teachers are working to develop relationships with their students.

"We want to build that adult that's in their lives. So if they're struggling with something that we know they have someone to go to." Dempsey said.

For more education stories, click here.

