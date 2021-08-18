Texas school district finds dress code loophole around Abbott’s no mask mandate order

Education

PARIS, Texas — A Texas school district is amending its dress code to require masks in hopes of sidestepping Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates.

The Paris Independent School District's board of trustees voted to require masks as part of its dress code when classes begin Thursday. The district, which has about 3,800 students, is located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

The board said in a statement: "The board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues."

Abbott's order barring mask mandates has been challenged in court, and several larger school districts have imposed mask requirements despite the order.

Meanwhile, at least four school districts in the state have temporarily closed campuses because of coronavirus cases among staff and students.

The Paris board's decision came the same day the governor tested positive for the coronavirus and statewide hospitalizations reached their highest level since late January.