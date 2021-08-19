EPISD asks teachers to educate, not punish students who fail to mask up

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- As a new face mask mandate took effect Thursday in the El Paso Independent School District, may wondered what would happening to students who did not wear a mask while in class?

Teachers from EPISD reached out to ABC-7 to explain what they had been instructed to do if a student defied the mask mandate.

One high school teacher who asked for anonymity showed ABC-7 a letter from their principal that outlined the policy they have in place for a defiant student.

Teachers are required to read a statement at the beginning of each period before every class.

After the statement is read, the teacher is to give any student in class an opportunity to pick up a mask from the teacher's desk.

The letter to the teacher emphasizes "DO NOT" ask students again to take a mask from you again.

This is the statement that was given to teachers to be read to students: "EPISD has imposed a mask mandate. The mandate states that all students employees and visitors shall wear a mask inside the building and while driving district vehicles. I have masks available to all students who needs them."

The email letter goes on to tell teachers that if the student does not put on a mask to just go ahead and continue with their regular lesson plans.

A source at another EPISD high school told ABC-7 that administrators were asked to help out schools with whatever needs arrive regarding the mandate.

The source went on to say that while passing out masks as students entered that particular school, only three students did not take one and that they were very polite with their refusal.