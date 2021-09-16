Americas High School threat prompts police response for Friday

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials said there would be an extra police presence at Americas High School on Friday as a result of a potential threat leveled against the far east El Paso school.

In phone and social media messages to parents on Thursday evening, Principal Patricia Cuevas advised that the move was a precautionary one; she added that classes would operate on a normal schedule.

The Socorro Independent School District said in a statement that "information has been shared with authorities and the individual identified in the report is being addressed."

Officials didn't offer further explanation about what the threat entailed or information about the person identified in connection with it.