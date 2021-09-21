5 El Paso area schools earn Blue Ribbon achievement awards

Education

EL PASO, Texas - On Tuesday, 26 Texas schools were named Blue Ribbon schools, with five of them being schools in the El Paso metro.

Clendenin Elementary, Hawkins Elementary and Lamar Elementary of the El Paso Independent School District, and Ramona Elementary and Vista Hills Elementary of the Ysleta Independent School District received the recognition for their high achievements over the last year.

There are two ways schools are recognized for their high achievements under the Blue Ribbon program.

"Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests," and "Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students," according to the U.S Dept. of Education.

This year, the 'exemplary high performing schools' were Hawkins, Lamar and Ramona. The 'exemplary achievement gap closing schools' were Clendenin and Vista Hills.

Out of all of Texas, EPISD had the most schools receiving Blue Ribbon awards this year. In total, since the award system was created, EPISD has won 17 awards at 13 different campuses, while YISD has won 14 awards at 14 different campuses.

