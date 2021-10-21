Supply chain issues impact school lunches in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the past three weeks, Las Cruces elementary students have been missing their chicken nuggets.

Supply chain challenges have impacted multiple foods on Las Cruces Public Schools menus, from croissants to hamburger buns to drumsticks.

“It is kind of sad, because before this was a thing, the food was super good here," said Cristian, an eighth grader at Lynn Middle School."

“It’s disappointing to our students," said Kelly Jameson. "We know that when they worked hard all morning and they’re hungry, they look forward to what’s on the menu and it’s disappointing.”

Jameson said that nutrition service workers continue to meet and exceed nutritional guidelines for students, but that their jobs are getting more difficult.

“When there’s a driver shortage somewhere else, that impacts what’s on the shelves here in Las Cruces," Jameson said.

"We don’t have enough drivers," said Royal Jones, the president/CEO of Mesilla Valley Transportation. "Hardly anyone has enough drivers.

Jones told ABC-7 that his Las Cruces company is short dozens of drivers. He said jobs are available, but people aren't applying for the positions.

According to the Associated Press, there are tens of thousands of job postings in New Mexico this month. Federal unemployment benefits expired in September, but the United States unemployment rate stands at 4.8%.

“People have been given so much for free that they just don’t want to work," Jones said. "Think about it. If you can get money and pay your bills without working, why would you?”