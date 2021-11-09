Almost 40 protest Covid-19 vaccine mandate at NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Almost 40 demonstrators met on the NMSU horseshoe Tuesday afternoon to protest the university-wide vaccine mandate.

Their demonstration comes after the University of New Mexico dis-enrolled hundreds of students who refused to get vaccinated or submit proof of an exemption.

At the beginning of the semester, NMSU announced that it would require students to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

An NMSU spokesman confirmed Tuesday that all employees and staff are required to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or risk termination. The deadline was originally Dec. 8, but it was pushed back with the federal requirement.