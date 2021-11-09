Extra police presence at Irvin High School after ‘vague threat of violence’

EL PASO, Texas -- Extra police officers were assigned duty at a northeast El Paso high school on Tuesday morning after officials reported what was termed a "vague threat of violence" posted on social media.

Authorities said the added police presence at Irvin High School, located at 9465 Roanoke Drive, would continue throughout the day.

There was a "vague threat of violence, we have additional police as a precaution," Gustavo Reveles, an El Paso Independent School District spokesman, told ABC-7.

In a message to students and parents, Irvin's principal Ragen Chappell elaborated on the situation, writing the following:

"We have received reports of a threat to the school posted on social media. Police and the Fusion Center are investigating. As you area aware, we have increased police presence on campus and they will continue to be on campus today. Anyone with information should report it immediately to police or administration."

The Fusion Center is described by El Paso police as a multi-agency regional intelligence and tactical information hub that deals with crime and hazardous situations.