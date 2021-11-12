‘Not credible threat’ leads to added security at Del Valle High School

EL PASO, Texas -- Students were not allowed to leave the Del Valle High School campus for lunch on Friday and other security measures were put in place as a result of a threat that was later determined to be "not credible," officials said.

In a statement, the Ysleta Independent School District said the threat was contained in a message found on the Del Valle campus in the morning. Officials didn't detail the contents of that message, but said police investigated and "the threat was deemed not credible."

As a precaution, the school district said it deployed added security officers to the campus and didn't allow students to venture off-campus as they typically are allowed to do for their lunch periods.

The district's statement said it was taking "all necessary precautions to ensure the security" of students and staff at the school, but didn't elaborate further on specific safety measures being undertaken.