Texas Tech awarded $1.8 million dollars for the GED program

EL PASO, Texas - There are many reasons that someone drops out of high school and never received their GED. Every year, more than 700,000 people take the GED test. It has truly never been easier to finish your GED with Texas Tech University.

The university’s fully online school district has been awarded $1.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission to establish a statewide education program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.

The one-year program will provide free high school classes and GED test prep sessions for 1,000 students throughout Texas who want to complete their diplomas or earn their GED.

The program will run through September 2023. The grant targets people more than 21 years old who did not finish high school.

For those interested, they can apply here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/k12/adult/