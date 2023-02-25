Socorro ISD honors the top 8 campus teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Socorro Independent School District, SISD, honored the 2023 Elite 8 Teachers of the Year during a reception.

Four elementary and four secondary school teachers were selected from the 49 campus teachers of the year.

Elsa M. Griego, Rosario Quiroga, Arleen Parada, and Brenda Ornelas represent the elementary educators. Phillip Chase, Adriana Rodriguez, Melanie Tobias and Eric J. Williams represent the secondary educators.

“I want to give a giant, heartfelt thanks, and congratulations to the 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year,” SISD Superintendent Nate Carman, Ed.D. said. “We couldn’t be the outstanding Team SISD that we are without you."

The top teachers are selected by their peers as Campus Teachers of the Year. They go through an interview selection process and move on to the next step in the program that selects one district Teacher of the Year for the elementary and secondary education categories.

“I honestly got real emotional watching my video because I didn’t think I was going to make Elite 8,” said Brenda Ornelas, a first-grade bilingual teacher at Ernesto Serna School. “So, now I feel very excited to go and celebrate this accomplishment with my family.”

“My students support me and are my motivation,” said Eric Williams AVID teacher at Pebble Hills High School. “I hope this is something I can share with them and something they can be proud of.”

“You are loved and appreciated, and you are fantastic representatives for your fellow colleagues and your entire campus," added Dr. Carman as he addressed the teachers and their family. "You clearly are going above and beyond to help your students succeed, and you deserve this prestigious title of Teacher of the Year.”

The top elementary and secondary winners will be chosen next and they will go on to represent SISD at the regional level.

The top winners will be named May 5 during SISD’s annual Teacher of the Year Gala.