Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomes new nursing students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Nursing took part in a White Coat ceremony Tuesday.

"The ceremony marks the beginning of the students' educational journey at the Hunt School of Nursing, as they embark on the Accelerated B.S.N. program," the university stated. "This intensive 16-month program culminates in a bachelor’s degree in nursing."

There are 65 students in this incoming class. The university says 54 of those students are from the Borderland.

"The Hunt School of Nursing is dedicated to growing our own local nurses to address the region’s critical nurse shortage and other unique community health needs along the U.S.-Mexico border," a spokesperson said. "A majority of the school’s graduating nurses remain in the region to practice."

At the ceremony Tuesday, each student received a white coat embroidered with the Hunt School of Nursing seal.

"The coat symbolizes the cloak of compassion, reminding each of the importance of humility when it comes to community care during their careers."