UTEP receives $7 million grant to study Hispanic scholarship in STEM fields

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Science Foundation is granting UTEP $7 million to lead thought among Hispanic Serving Institutions.

The brand new Network Opportunities for Developing Equitable and Effective Evaluation at HSIs (NODE) grant will help UTEP establish its Hispanic-Serving Institution Center for Evaluation and Research Synthesis (HSI-CERS). The university says the center will be the first of its kind in the nation.

“As America’s leading Hispanic-serving University, we look forward to expanding the impact UTEP has on Hispanic student success across the country,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said.

UTEP officials say they are looking forward to evaluating best practices for ensuring the success of Hispanic students studying in STEM fields.

Anne-Marie Núñez, Ph.D., executive director of the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success, Azuri Gonzalez, Ed.D., and Amy Wagler, Ph.D. will be leading the new project.