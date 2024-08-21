Fabens ISD investigates school bus incident posted on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Fabens Independent School District, the district has completed an investigation into a recent bus incident that was posted on social media.

This comes after a video was shared on the Facebook group Make Fabens Better, showing what parents say is a student being hit with pencils.

ABC-7 has viewed the video and is continuing to gather more information about the alleged incident.

Read Fabens ISD's statement in full below: