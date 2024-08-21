Fabens ISD investigates school bus incident posted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to Fabens Independent School District, the district has completed an investigation into a recent bus incident that was posted on social media.
This comes after a video was shared on the Facebook group Make Fabens Better, showing what parents say is a student being hit with pencils.
ABC-7 has viewed the video and is continuing to gather more information about the alleged incident.
Read Fabens ISD's statement in full below:
"Fabens Independent School District has completed a thorough investigation into the recent school bus incident posted on a social media group not affiliated with the district. We are pleased to report that the investigation confirmed that all safety and security protocols upheld by the transportation department were followed correctly.
Our investigation involved close collaboration with the transportation and security departments and interviewing all parties involved. As a result of this investigation, we are confident in the effectiveness of our current procedures. However, we remain committed to continually improving our practices to ensure our students' safety and security.
The student's legal guardian is satisfied with the conclusion of the district's investigation and requests that the family's privacy regarding this matter be respected to maintain confidentiality under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The legal guardian is not willing to speak with the media at this time.
We want to thank the parents, guardians, and community members for their understanding and support. The well-being of our students remains our highest priority, and we will continue to uphold the trust placed in us."