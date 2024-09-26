Dona Ana Community College expanding its food pantry to most campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dona Ana Community College has announced it is expanding its Comfort Casita food pantry to most of its campuses.

Comfort Casitas are now available at the following locations:

East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Espina campus, 3400 S. Espina St.

Sunland Park center, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park, NM

Gadsden center, 1700 E. O’Hara Rd. in Anthony, NM

Chaparral center, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive, Chaparral, NM

DACC says its pantries are stocked with food, cleaning supplies, and hygenic items. For more information, click here.