Dona Ana Community College expanding its food pantry to most campuses
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dona Ana Community College has announced it is expanding its Comfort Casita food pantry to most of its campuses.
Comfort Casitas are now available at the following locations:
- East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.
- Espina campus, 3400 S. Espina St.
- Sunland Park center, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park, NM
- Gadsden center, 1700 E. O’Hara Rd. in Anthony, NM
- Chaparral center, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive, Chaparral, NM
DACC says its pantries are stocked with food, cleaning supplies, and hygenic items. For more information, click here.