EPCC and UTEP announce new engineering partnership

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College and UTEP announced a new engineering partnership this morning.

The announcement was made during a press conference with EPCC President Dr. William Serrata and UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson speaking.

The partnership allows EPCC engineering students to take classes at both EPCC and UTEP, giving them the chance to earn their associates degree and their bachelors degree at the same time.

The first initial cohort of the program begins this semester with 13 students. They include eight mechanical engineering students, two aerospace engineering students, one industrial engineering student, one electrical engineering student, and and one computer science engineering student.

ABC-7 will have more details on this story during the evening newscasts.