EPCC, UTEP partner for Operation College Bound

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College and UTEP have kicked off their Operation College Bound. The event happened at the harmony school of science today.

From now on and until May 3, 2025, they'll make 22 stops in different High Schools in El Paso.

Their collaboration aims to educate high school students about higher education options.

Staff from various departments are present, to make the enrollment process and course information easy to get.