More than a dozen borderland students have International Visa revoked

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso says 10 students had their visas revoked.

"We became aware of the visa terminations through status changes in the Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program database. UTEP has not received any official notification from DHS about these visa terminations. We are looking at each case individually and we will provide assistance to students as appropriate.”

New Mexico State University confirmed six of their students had their visas revoked by the federal administration.