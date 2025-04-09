More than a dozen borderland students have International Visa revoked
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso says 10 students had their visas revoked.
"We became aware of the visa terminations through status changes in the Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program database. UTEP has not received any official notification from DHS about these visa terminations. We are looking at each case individually and we will provide assistance to students as appropriate.”
New Mexico State University confirmed six of their students had their visas revoked by the federal administration.
"In response to the Executive Orders, President Ferme has created a task force that will soon include student representation, in addition to NMSU employees. The objective of this task force is to analyze the impact of the Executive Orders on our operations and on our people, and to find solutions that allow us to continue
fulfilling our land-grant mission, while providing the best support possible for those affected by the different orders."