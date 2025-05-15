New food pantry at Irvin High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Irvin high school celebrated the grand opening of its new food pantry this morning.

The Rocket Market will provide food for students and families in need.

Irvin High School Principal Bobby Stives says the school partnered with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

EPISD says it's a collaborative effort to fight food insecurity.

"Being able to have a food pantry that's literally like five minutes away from my house is amazing because it means that I know that when times get tough again, I'll be able to have resources that I need," Ana Mejia, an Irvin student, said.

Principal Stives says the Rocket Market also offers some clothing items.