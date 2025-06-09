UTEP, TTHSC El Paso announce Third Medfuture Cohort

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso and UTEP announced their third Medfuture cohort of future physicians.

Texas Tech says the Medfuture partnership selects high school seniors who want to go into science and medicine.

These students are admitted to UTEP and receive conditional acceptance to the Foster School of Medicine after graduating.

It also says these students have a strong commitment to serve the Borderland after college.