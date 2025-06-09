Skip to Content
Education

UTEP, TTHSC El Paso announce Third Medfuture Cohort

By
Published 6:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso and UTEP announced their third Medfuture cohort of future physicians.

Texas Tech says the Medfuture partnership selects high school seniors who want to go into science and medicine.

These students are admitted to UTEP and receive conditional acceptance to the Foster School of Medicine after graduating.

It also says these students have a strong commitment to serve the Borderland after college.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content