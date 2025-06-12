Skip to Content
EPISD discussing Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees are meeting Thursday morning to discuss the district's current finances and cash flow.

Today's meeting agenda lists "Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Forecast" as the main topic up for discussion today. The district is livestreaming the meeting, which you can watch below.

"A financial forecast is a projection of an organization's future financial outcomes, such as revenue, expenses, and cash flow over a specific period. It is a key tool used to plan, make decisions and set goals," the agenda explains.

The discussion is set to happen in open session and Martha Aguirre is expected to participate. Aguirre was named interim superintendent after the board voted to accept Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's voluntary retirement last week. Aguirre is the district's current CFO, and will take over as interim superintendent on June 15, 2025.

