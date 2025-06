EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees held a budget workshop Monday.

The board discussed the recent drop in student enrollment. The meeting agenda states that in recent years, enrollment has dropped an average of 1,300 students a year.

The board discussed the budget for the upcoming school year, but did not take any votes.

The next board meeting is scheduled for June 25, 2025 at 6 PM.