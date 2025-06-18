Skip to Content
Canutillo ISD names interim superintendent

Canutillo ISD
By
Published 9:54 AM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees has selected an interim superintendent. The board chose Jesica Arellano. She will take over on August 1, 2025 after Dr. Pedro Galaviz's transition to superintendent emeritus.

Arellano currently serves as the district's executive director of curriculum and instruction. She has worked in public education for twenty years, according to a district spokesperson. She has served as teacher, instructional coach, campus administrator, and central office administrator. She holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in engineering from UTEP and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.

The board is now searching for a permanent superintendent.

Emma Hoggard

