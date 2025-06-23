NMSU to offer BS in Artificial Intelligence Fall 2026

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU will offer a Bachelor of Science in artificial intelligence starting Fall 2026. University officials call this the first degree of its kind in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department and the Higher Learning Commission approved the degree earlier this year.

University officials say President Valerio Ferme championed the creation of NMSU’s Institute for Applied Practice in AI and Machine Learning. The institute will provide scholarships and resources to ensure access to AI education.



“NMSU’s BS in AI will provide students with a strong foundation in machine learning, automated reasoning, human-computer interaction, data mining, natural language processing, autonomous agents, and ethical and societal aspects of AI,” said Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and senior adviser to the provost for AI.