Socorro ISD Board of Trustees announce lone superintendent finalist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During tonight's board meeting, the district named Interim Superintendent James Vasquez as the finalist for the open superintendent position.

The district says after finishing the hiring process and conducting several community meetings and surveys, it landed on Vasquez. This decision came in collaboration with the Texas Association of School Board (TASB) Executive Search Services.

According to SISD, Vasquez has been Interim Superintendent since April 2024. In October 2023, Vasquez began serving as Deputy Superintendent.