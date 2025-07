El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Anthony ISD will host a community health fair on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anthony High School Auditorium. Families can update their child’s immunizations at the event and connect with other health resources offered to the community. Free backpacks will be given to students who are present and registered with Anthony ISD for the new school year.

