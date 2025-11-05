ABC-7 at 4: Radford School Celebrates 115 Years of Academic Excellence
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — As part of its 115th Anniversary celebrations, Radford School will recognize and honor Sandra James Matteucci and Sheri Fashing for their achievements and support of the school. The Radford Day Assembly & Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9 am at Radford School. As part of the 115th Anniversary, Radford will honor its rich history in the Borderplex region with a special weekend of celebrations and traditions for Radford Day, on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, 2025.