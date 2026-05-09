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YISD students receive scholarships at financial literacy event

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Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta ISD students attended an event Friday that that the district says would help their financial literacy skills and also celebrated five college-bound graduating seniors who have each been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from EVERFI.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. with hands-on sessions led by OneMain Financial volunteers on college and career readiness, and financial literacy. Students participated in small-group activities, including practicing elevator pitches and playing a financial literacy-themed Jenga game.

State Sen. César Blanco presented the scholarships to the five students and addressed attendees during the event.

For more information on EVERFI, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Armando Ramirez

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