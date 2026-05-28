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MOB Hosts Back-to-School Uniform Swap for El Paso Families

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today at 9:33 AM
Published 9:23 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – MOB is bringing back its family-friendly event to help local families get ready for school with a uniform swap. It will be held on July 11th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Education
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

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