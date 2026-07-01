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El Paso ISD to discuss filling 2 board seats

KVIA
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Published 4:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss the next steps to fill two vacancies on its board.

Former board members Daniel Call and Valerie Beals announced their resignations shortly after the district voted to declare financial exigency, which is similar to bankruptcy for educational institutions.

During the June 4 vote, Call was the only member to vote against the declaration. Beals was absent.

EPISD held the vote when it dealt with a multi-million dollar deficit. The district's board later voted to cut 54 teacher positions by June 15 to bring its deficit down to $4 million.

The district has two options to Call and Beals' spots:

  • Call for a special election, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
  • Appoint two community members to serve their unexpired terms.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Education
Daniel Call
episd
EPISD Board of Trustees
Valerie Beals

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