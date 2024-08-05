Slow down: agencies warn of dangers in school zones as students head back to school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As parental concerns grow, agencies are warning drivers to slow down in school zones as millions of students across the U.S. head back into the classroom this school year.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out a press release Monday with the following safety tips for those driving in and through school zones:

Give students extra room and don’t assume they are paying attention to your vehicle. Students are often distracted by mobile devices, listening to electronic devices or by other students, and they may not be paying attention to their surroundings.

Don’t block crosswalks when stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Follow the directions of school crossing guards.

Watch for children on bicycles traveling to and from schools.

Reduce your speed when you spot a school bus and know children may unexpectedly step into the road without checking for oncoming traffic.

Be careful around railroad crossings. School buses are legally required to stop at them.

Know the laws regarding school buses. According to Texas law, if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers MUST stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do NOT have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the road is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. If a highway is only divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided, and drivers must stop for school buses.

stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the road is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. If a highway is divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided, and drivers stop for school buses. Drivers who illegally pass a school bus face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For people convicted of the offense more than once, the law allows for the person’s driver license to be suspended for up to six months. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes someone serious bodily injury.

Always obey speed limits and traffic laws in school zones.

Remember, texting while driving is illegal in Texas.

Texas DPS is also reminding parents to have conversations with their children about being safe when they are walking, riding bikes, or otherwise in school zones.

The agency said these are the things parents should consider when talking to their children: