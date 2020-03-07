4 hikers rescued in Franklin Mountains by El Paso fire-rescue crews

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire-rescue teams rescued four hikers in two separate incidents on Saturday, according to the department's twitter account.

After 2 p.m., crews rescued three hikers in Tom Mays Park - one woman and two men.

Around 5 p.m., there was another successful mountain rescue in the Franklin Mountains State Park near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

"Crews are assisting a hiker who became lost and had no supplies," the department tweeted.

No injuries were reported in either rescue.